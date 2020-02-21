Man arrested after bullet fires through apartment while handling rifle

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man is in jail after an AR-15 rifle was shot inside his apartment.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said James Primarolo was handling the gun in his apartment on West Avenue when it went off and a bullet was shot through the wall into the mattress of his neighbor.

The neighbor was not in his bed at the time, but he did call police.

An investigation found that in addition to the AR-15 rifle, the 30-year old was also in possession of an unregistered .380 handgun and steroids.

Primarolo was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Possession Assault Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Criminal Possession Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Firearm, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Recklessly Damage Property Greater Than $250.

He was sent to Saratoga County Jail on $5,000 cash/ $10,000 bond.

No one was injured in the incident.

