Man admits to attempted sex with 14-year-old girl in police sting

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the men arrested in an underage sex sting over the summer has pleaded guilty.

Arron Sowle, 37, is expected to be sentenced to 1.5 years in state prison after sharing the lurid details of his attempt to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer.

Sowle, who’s from Gloversville, pleaded guilty to attempted rape in Washington County Court. He outlined his actions and arrest in a signed statement.

Sowle said he’d been fighting with his wife and was looking for someone to hook up with. While doing a delivery route for a Gloversville company, he was using a dating app where he met a man who offered a threesome with he and his 14-year-old step daughter—even sending a picture of the girl—who Sowle says looked older.

But his intentions were clear. He wrote, “I knew when I arrived the girl I was going to have sex with was 14 years old.”

He drove his work truck to an address in Hudson Falls where he was met by the supposed stepfather, really an undercover officer. And, soon after, two investigators, who arrested him after a struggle where Soule was pulled to the ground and cuffed.

The FBI declined to comment as did the Hudson Falls Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The expected 1.5 year prison sentence will be followed by 10 years probation. Sowle is scheduled to be sentenced December 11.