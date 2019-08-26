Man accused of nearly hitting children while operating stolen dirt bike down Albany sidewalk

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department arrested a man they say almost hit children while operating a stolen dirt bike down a sidewalk.

Police say Deangelo Pompey, 32, a parolee, was driving the dirt bike north on Quail Street from Washington Avenue to Sherman Street.

Pompey is accused of nearly striking two pedestrians who had young children with them on the sidewalk.

Police say after trying to intervene and stop Pompey he took off on foot.

After a brief pursuit, Pompey was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, second-degree Reckless Endangerment, second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, and Reckless Driving.

The dirt bike was reported stolen to the Albany Police Department on July 23, 2019 and was recovered at the scene.

Pompey was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail.