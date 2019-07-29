Man accused of forcibly touching several girls at the Saratoga County Fair

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Police Department arrested a man they say touched several young patrons at the Saratoga County Fair on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the fairgrounds for a report that a man was fighting with EMS personnel.

Following an investigation, Daniel Marrano, 34, was arrested without incident and was charged with four counts of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was processed and is due in court at a later date.

Police say Marrano does not have a criminal record and is not on any sex offender list.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they are looking for other possible victims.

If you have been victimized as a result of this incident, you are asked to contact the Ballston Spa Police Department at (518)-885-5033.