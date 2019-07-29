Man accused of forcibly touching several girls at the Saratoga County Fair

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Police Department arrested a man they say touched several young patrons at the Saratoga County Fair on Sunday.
Police say they were called to the fairgrounds for a report that a man was fighting with EMS personnel.
Following an investigation, Daniel Marrano, 34, was arrested without incident and was charged with four counts of forcible
He was processed and is due in court at a later date.
Police say Marrano does not have a criminal record and is not on any sex offender list.
The investigation is ongoing and police say they are looking for other possible victims.
If you have been victimized as a result of this incident, you are asked to contact the Ballston Spa Police Department at (518)-885-5033.