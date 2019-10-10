Man accused in overdose death pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nicholas Uzzo of Troy has pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance on Thursday.

Uzzo accepted a deal of three years maximum prison time for the Criminally Negligent Homicide charge and up to three years for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance charge. Hon. Peter Lynch told Uzzo they would run concurrently. His sentencing is set for January 3, 2020.

Prosecutors say on or around April 13th going into April 14th of 2018, Uzzo sold two men what he told them was cocaine. It turned out to be a powerful dose of fentanyl. Both men overdosed- One of them, a 37 year old father of two young children died. Uzzo apologized to his victim’s family saying he did not realize the drug he sold wasn’t cocaine.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says this is only their second case where someone who supplied or sold drugs involved in a fatal overdose was held criminally responsible.

Lt. Brian Strock with the Watervliet Police Department worked on the Uzzo case. He’s reminding people that the Good Samaritan Law protects those who call for help when a drug overdose occurs, so they don’t have to fear being arrested if found in possession of an amount of drugs considered to be for personal use. “So that people don’t leave a friend or family member suffering from a medical emergency for fear of being arrested.”