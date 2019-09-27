Man accused in deadly shooting on Cohoes bike path found guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused in a deadly shooting on a bike path in Cohoes has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Thomas Silvienski, 23, of Watervliet, faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in November.

In closing arguments on Friday, the defense said there was no proof that Silvienski did anything that he’s accused of and that the police should have looked into Johni Dunia’s friends as suspects.

They also say there are many holes in the case.

The prosecution said there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Silvienski committed the murder.

They said investigators were able to trace cell phone data back to Silvienski and that a trail camera on the bike path captured the video of him.