Man, 76, hit by car in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is recovering after being hit by a car in Albany Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 76-year-old man was in the area of Manning Boulevard and North Allen Street when he was hit. He suffered major head injuries and was rushed to Albany Medical Center.

The driver did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.

