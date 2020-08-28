Malta man pleads guilty to assault after peeing on CDTA and fighting police

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jerson Vargas, 43, of Malta pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree assault, a class D violent felony, stemming from a February incident that left a Colonie officer injured.

At around 2:45 p.m. on February 11, Vargas allegedly caused a disturbance and urinated inside a CDTA bus on Central Avenue in Colonie. The driver called the police, and a uniformed officer tried several times to remove Vargas from the bus.

Ultimately, Vargas reportedly grabbed the officer, shoved him into a window, and began fighting. The officer was ultimately treated at an area hospital for a concussion and a contusion.

The district attorney’s office says Vargas faces 3.5 years in state prions and five years of post-release supervision. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.

