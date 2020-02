MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Malta man was arrested Sunday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says he threw a young girl onto a bed.

The Sheriff’ Office says Merton Tyrel, 27, injured a girl under the age of seven by throwing her onto a bed on February 7.

Tyrel was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 bail.