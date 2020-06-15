Malta Drive-In hosting first responder and health care provider appreciation night Monday

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Malta Drive-In Theatre is hosting a (sold out) event to recognize first responders and health care providers for their countless hours of service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Responder and Health Care Provider Appreciation Night runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., providing socially-distant entertainment for frontline workers and their families.

The outdoor movie complex expects 350 pre-registered cars to its night of live music, comedy, fireworks, and a screening of “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” Jukebox Rebellion and Chris O’Leary are set to perform, with a lightshow by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks.

A small community committee organized the event, which also features free raffles from Saratoga Tactical, snacks donated by Stewart’s, and gift cards for each car from the Front Line Appreciation Group of Saratoga. The Drive-In’s concession stand will be open online, giving attendees the option to order more food.

Free tickets to the event are already sold out through online reservation site Eventbrite. Cars without reservations will be turned away.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to give back to those who give so much to protect all of us with a night of entertainment and relaxation.” Ed Caro

Owner, Malta Drive-In Theatre

Many local businesses are helping sponsor the event, including Adirondack Trust, Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, FLAG, DeCrescente Distributing, G.A. Bove Fuels, Stewart’s, Fingerpaint, HMS Agency, Cooley, Polyset, the Blue Line Foundation and Auto Solutions.

