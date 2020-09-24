Male struck in torso in First Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Albany.

Police said the shooting took place on First Street near Lexington Avenue.

The 37-year-old victim was struck in the torso and is being treated at Albany Medical Center.

