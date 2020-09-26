SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police responded to a shooting Friday night.
Police said a male was shot at 1142 State St. in front of Star Wine and Liquor.
The victim is in critical condition.
Police remain on the scene.
LATEST STORIES
- Male injured in State Street shooting in Schenectady
- Fossils thought to be hundreds of millions of years old found at Pennsylvania landfill
- History in Bronze: The Statues of Washington Park
- GOP expecting Trump to name Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it