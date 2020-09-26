Male injured in State Street shooting in Schenectady

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington Park Conservancy takes care of the seven statues in the nearly 150-year-old park. The most well known is the King Memorial Fountain. People know it more as the Moses Fountain, the centerpiece for the formal gardens and Tulip Festival in May.

“What it depicts is Moses on top of Mount Horeb from the biblical story of Moses striking the rock,” Jessica Neidl, a local writer, said. “In the desert and water coming forward, giving people water to drink.”