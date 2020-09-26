Male injured in State Street shooting in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police responded to a shooting Friday night.

Police said a male was shot at 1142 State St. in front of Star Wine and Liquor.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police remain on the scene.

