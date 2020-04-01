Making the 2020 Census count on the local level

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local officials across the country are urging Americans to respond to Census questionnaires because Wednesday is National Census Day.

Census documents have been going out to Americans in the mail for weeks. Some people received Census questions in those letters while others were urged to respond on the phone or online.

The effort to count all Americans is a big deal because it determines how many representatives in Congress each state will have. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden posted a video stressing the importance of what the Census means at a local level.

And, for the first time, you can complete the Census online to make it easy for you and your family to be counted.

