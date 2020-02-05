Making progress in the fight against cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was World Cancer Day, and one Capital Region certified tumor registrar told NEWS10 ABC she is part of trying to find a cure.

Terah Hoogkamp said a CTR is key for the front line of research to help people battle and defeat cancer. They are responsible for looking at different treatments to see if they are effective.

She and other CTRs are also responsible for putting together the patient’s story and see if environmental influences are the cause of the cancer. Hoogkamp said early screening is key to defeating cancer.

“They can catch cancers at such an early stage now with colon screenings, mammographies,” she said. “There is lung screenings out there now. The earlier that they catch the cancer the greater the survival rates.”

According to the New York Department of Health’s website, more than 110,000 cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2016.