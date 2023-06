Stop at any Stewart’s Shops on June 11 and make your own sundae for $1.75.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Make Your Own Sundae on June 11! The special event was started by Philly Dake in 1948 and has been a staple in Stewart’s Shops ever since.

Shoppers can stop by throughout the day, make sundaes and add toppings like chocolate sauce, caramel, sprinkles, M&Ms, and more. All sundaes will be $1.75 + tax.