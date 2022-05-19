ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – William C. Trigg III, the longest-tenured CEO in the history of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, will be stepping down from the position following the conclusion of a nationwide search for his replacement. Trigg and the Chapter’s Board of Trustees made the announcement Thursday.

Trigg has been CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York since February 2006, making him the longest-tenured chief executive since the chapter’s inception in 1987. In his role, he has overseen 60% of the 2,000-plus wishes granted in the chapter’s history.

“After 16-plus years, it’s time for a fresh perspective from the CEO chair,” Trigg said. “My passion for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses will never wane. But I believe the time is right for both myself and the chapter to turn the page.”

The Board of Trustees, along with Make-A-Wish America, will search nationwide for a new CEO. Until they find one, Trigg will stay in his position. No timetable has been set yet for naming a replacement. After a new CEO is hired, Trigg, 67, plans to stay involved with the chapter as an ambassador or an advisor.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, I want to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for Bill’s unparalleled leadership and the extraordinary impact he has had in growing the mission of Make-A-Wish across our region,” Board Chair Lisa Clifford said. “Through his dedication and mission-driven leadership, Bill will leave behind a strong and empowered staff, volunteers, and community partners who will continue providing wishes for children with critical illnesses and their families.”

In overseeing the day-to-day operations of the chapter, Trigg has been noted for being as comfortable with the smallest of wish kids as the biggest of donors. He has jumped out of airplanes, been splashed in dunk tanks, and has even been slimed in furthering the Make-A-Wish mission.

The recipient of the 2019 Nonprofit Executive Leadership Award by the Capital Region Chamber, Trigg has overseen milestone changes in the chapter, including a significant increase in the number of wishes granted each year, the start of the chapter’s Walk for Wishes, and the establishment of a 12-member pediatric Medical Advisory Council at Albany Medical Center.

Trigg lives in Stillwater and has two daughters, Genevieve and Amelia. He is engaged to Heidi Eustis.