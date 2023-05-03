GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From May 11 to 14, the Stuyvesant Plaza, in partnership with Felthousen’s Florist, is hosting its inaugural “Blooms for Mom” event. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., shoppers and visitors can make their own bouquets and pose for photos in front of a decorated flower-filled arch.

“Whether you’re out enjoying a Mother’s Day brunch at one of our spectacular restaurants, doing some last-minute shopping, or treating mom to a self-care day, we invite Plaza guests to enjoy these colorful pop-up activities,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “Take home a one-of-a-kind bouquet or snap that perfect family selfie, and know you’re supporting your neighbors at Mom Starts Here.”

10% of each ticket will benefit Mom Starts Here, a local nonprofit organization that provides families support for their internal and external needs. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. One ticket covers a bouquet. Pictures at the arch are free.