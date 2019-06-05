Major water main break on Mohawk Rd. in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major water main break on Mohawk Road overnight has interrupted water service to a number of homes and neighborhoods in Niskayuna. The water has since been restored.

Crews from the Niskayuna Water and Sewer Department responded to the scene just after midnight Wednesday and remained at the scene later that morning, working to repair a major supply main for the city’s water.

The break has currently knocked out water service to roughly 25 homes in the area, 15 of which are located on Mohawk Road.

Mohawk Road is closed from County Clare Lane to Rosendale Road until the work is completed.

