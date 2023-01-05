LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Troop G has announced that Major Dennis J. Schager will serve as the troop’s 38th commander. Major Schager was appointed by acting superintendent Steven Nigrelli, and comes to the position from the New York State Intelligence Center at Division Headquarters.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to lead the men and women of Troop G,” said Major Schager. “It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I look forward to continuing and building upon our great relationships with other law enforcement agencies and the community we serve.”

An Altamont area native, Major Schager served in the U.S. Army Reserve, then the U.S. Marine Corps until 1996 when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Major Schager was deployed to Bahrain and Iraq and was mobilized three times under Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retiring in 2014 as the Sergeant Major of 3D Force Reconnaissance Company, Mobile, Alabama, he earned his college degree in criminal justice from Hudson Valley Community College in 1998. Major Schager shortly after joined the New York State Police.

Major Schager joined the New York State Police Academy on May 4, 1998, and after graduating was assigned to Sidney State Police in Troop C. He was later transferred to Cobleskill State Police in Troop G. He was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to Plattsburgh State Police within Troop B in 2006. He returned to Troop G as the Station Commander for Fonda State Police and Princetown State Police before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2013. As a Lieutenant, he served in the Office of Counter Terrorism at the New York State Intelligence Center – Criminal Intelligence Section, BCI.