Maintenance to Gurley Ave. water storage tank complete

TROY, NY – City officials announced announced Friday the Gurley Avenue water storage tank will be put back into service this morning.

The Department of Public Utilities will be flushing the service system throughout the morning and afternoon.

As a result, officials say customers may experience discolored water and varying water pressures throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The affected zone includes the area between Gurley Avenue and Route 142 (Grange Road), Brunswick Meadows, Fane Court, and adjacent side streets.

The 800,000 gallon tank was taken out of service for routine maintenance to prevent deterioration and strengthen the city’s water infrastructure system.

If anyone has questions, all inquires can be relayed by email to troydpu@troyny.gov or (518) 237-0193 during their normal hours of operation, Monday through Friday.

Also, be sure to sign up for email updates and announcements from City Hall here.