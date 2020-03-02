Mailboxes breached at Halfmoon apartment complex

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several residents at the Squire Park apartment complex in Halfmoon tell News10’s Anya Tucker that packages and mail delivered to them was stolen after someone managed to break into a mailbox shed containing more than 100 mailboxes.

Residents say someone broke in through the door to the mailbox shed. One of them told Anya that she recently saw workers repairing the door.

The exposed front end of the mailboxes are locked, but the back of the mailboxes on the interior of the shed are not- offering access to more than 100 of boxes for deliveries by postal workers.

Kevin Delibero told News10’s Anya Tucker that his brother is missing several expensive car parts. “Valuable car parts that he orders through Amazon for his job.” he said.

“They must have took a big haul.” That big haul included a card meant for Brett Thompson’s son Dyllon. “My mother sends him cards all the time with money in it and he didn’t get this one”

Anya: “She told you that she sent you the card but you never got it.” Dyllon: “Yes.”

Anya: “Do you think you’re ever going to see the card?” Brett: “Probably not.”

So what do you do if you feel your mail has been compromised?

Maureen Marion of the United States Postal Service says it’s important that you contact your local post office. “At any time if you feel like there has been any interference with your mailbox or off of your porch or if the tempo of your mail feels wrong, reach out.”

Stealing mail is a federal offense and the post office has inspectors who go after perpetrators. Marion says they “are aware” of the situation in Halfmoon.

Squire Park residents who spoke to News10 told us they started noticing problems with their mail a few weeks ago, but it is unclear if the mailbox shed had been broken into more than once.

There was a lock on the door when News10 visited the complex as well as a note for residents from the postal service reading: “Due to continuing theft problems we have stopped delivery to your box.” It went on to say that residents would have to temporarily collect their mail at their post office.

A manager at the Halmoon Post Office told us that mail was being restored to the complex.

Brett Thompson told News10 he doesn’t have any patience for thieves. “I hope they get the people who did this.”

Anya reached out to the management company for Squire Park for comment on the thefts.

A person who answered the phone told her that a manager would get back to her. So far they have not returned her calls. If you feel your mail has been stolen or compromised you are advised to contact your local post office and local law enforcement.

