1  of  2
Breaking News
Exclusive Interview: Trump considering ‘dramatic’ stimulus plan, not worried about second wave of coronavirus School Budget Vote results

Magic Hat Brewing Company moving from Burlington to Rochester

Local

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/AP) — One of Vermont’s oldest craft breweries, Magic Hat Brewing Company is moving to New York state, shifting all production to Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester.

Some Magic Hat beers are already made at the Genesee Brewing Company.

The company announced Tuesday it could no longer keep multiple breweries open. Burlington-based Zero Gravity agreed to take over the Vermont facility.

All 43 Magic Hat employees will be considered for open positions within Zero Gravity, or receive severance should they leave FIFCO USA, the beverage conglomerate that owns Genesee and Magic Hat.

In a statement, FIFCO CEO Rich Andrews said that Magic Hat’s long ties to the Burlington community made this decision difficult.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak