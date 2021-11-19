Madison VanDenburg to perform new Christmas song at Schenectady Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local singing star Madison VanDenburg is performing her new Christmas song for the first time at Schenectady’s annual holiday parade on Saturday, November 20th.



VanDenburg earned third place on American Idol in 2019. The Cohoes-native had to take a step back from performing during the pandemic and focused on songwriting instead. She now has a full schedule ahead including performing in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. The new single is called “The Light of Christmas” and was written by Nashville songwriters Kenny Lamb and Anthony Little. They sent her the demo and she connected with the song right away.

“They asked, ‘what do you think, do you like the song?’ and I was like, ‘I love it!’ I just fell in love with it. It’s just such a beautiful Christmas song. It’s just classic and timeless. The Capital Region has always just been so awesome to me and my music so we wanted to give them a little bit of a first taste, a first hear before the world gets to hear it.”

Madison will perform during the tree lighting before the parade kicks off at 5PM. The Christmas single will be released on all streaming services sometime before Thanksgiving.