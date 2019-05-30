Madison VanDenburg, Moriah Formica, Delaney Silvernell announce show at the Times Union Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Big news from some of the Capital Region’s biggest superstars. Madison VanDenburg and Moriah Formica have announced a joint performance at the Times Union Center in June.

VanDenburg and Formica made the announcement live on WGNA Thursday morning. It will be the first time VanDenburg performs in the Capital Region following her impressive third place finish on this past season of ‘American Idol’. Moriah Formica rose to regional and national prominence herself after her run on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ in 2017.

The show will also feature a guest performance by Queensbury singer Delaney Silvernell who competed on the 15th season of ‘The Voice’.

You won’t want to miss Madison VanDenburg and Moriah Formica LIVE at the Times Union Center in Albany on Friday, June 28th at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

North Colonie students will be eligiable for a special ticket ‘presale’ Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 am before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon.