Madison Theatre set to re-open, brings nostalgia

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Madison Theatre is set to open December 19. The building’s been closed for almost two years, exchanging hands during the process of renovations.

The current owners are Trinity Realty Group.

Kris Keisling leads the project, overseeing the construction of a full service bar, dining space and four theaters seating 40 to 60 people.

No one under 18 is allowed without an adult.

“We do want to make it more geared towards those that are into the experience of the film and maybe don’t want it to be as chaotic as an experience as you may see in some of the larger locations,” Keisling said.

Keisling said the business will begin to hire positions next week.

One of the first movies the theater plans to screen is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.