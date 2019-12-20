Madison Theatre reopens with block party

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Madison Theatre held its official grand opening Thursday night.

The once-shuttered theater is now alive with the musical stylings of Skeeter Creek and the premiere of the newest Star Wars movie.

The Madison Theatre will be the second movie theater in the state to take advantage of new changes that allow alcohol to be served. It also has a full service restaurant inside.

Although it was cold Thursday night, the response from the community was encouraging to theater management.

“It’s cold, but it’s great cause the crowd still came out,” Madison Theatre partner Kevin Parisi said. “The support’s been fantastic since we started this project, and it’s nice to see that it’s continuing. And if it’s this cold, and if people are here, I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

The theater has been closed since 2017.