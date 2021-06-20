Lowest-paying jobs in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Albany, the annual mean wage is $58,880, or 4.6% higher than the national mean of $56,310. The lowest-paying occupation here pays an estimated average of $26,280. Read on to see which jobs make the list:

#50. Preschool teachers, except special education

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $34,170

– #215 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#49. Machine feeders and offbearers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,970

– #74 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,470

– Employment: 64,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,090)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

– Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

#48. Bakers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,940

– #265 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#47. Pharmacy technicians

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,900

– #160 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Williamsport, PA ($26,560)

— New Bern, NC ($28,010)

— State College, PA ($28,010)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#46. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,480

– #356 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#45. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,350

– #291 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#44. Library assistants, clerical

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,220

– #191 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#43. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,190

– #284 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#42. Tellers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,080

– #232 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#41. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $33,070

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,370

– Employment: 19,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($21,680)

— Green Bay, WI ($22,120)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($22,550)

– Job description: Operate or tend food or tobacco roasting, baking, or drying equipment, including hearth ovens, kiln driers, roasters, char kilns, and vacuum drying equipment.

#40. Crossing guards and flaggers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,780

– #103 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 85,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

– Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#39. Office machine operators, except computer

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,710

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,580

– Employment: 40,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($21,930)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($24,480)

— Mobile, AL ($25,280)

– Job description: Operate one or more of a variety of office machines, such as photocopying, photographic, and duplicating machines, or other office machines.

#38. Orderlies

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,580

– #85 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#37. Stockers and order fillers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,530

– #306 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#36. Nursing assistants

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,390

– #261 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#35. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– #228 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#34. Waiters and waitresses

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,220

– #325 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#32 (tie). Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,040

– #299 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#32 (tie). Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $32,040

– #70 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– Employment: 75,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

— Morristown, TN ($24,940)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

#31. Cooks, fast food

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– #309 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#30. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $31,190

– #348 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#29. Animal caretakers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $31,170

– #301 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#28. Tree trimmers and pruners

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $31,160

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,040

– Employment: 52,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($28,450)

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($28,690)

— Spartanburg, SC ($29,280)

– Job description: Using sophisticated climbing and rigging techniques, cut away dead or excess branches from trees or shrubs to maintain right-of-way for roads, sidewalks, or utilities, or to improve appearance, health, and value of tree. Prune or treat trees or shrubs using handsaws, hand pruners, clippers, and power pruners. Works off the ground in the tree canopy and may use truck-mounted lifts.

#27. Demonstrators and product promoters

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $31,150

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

#26. Cooks, restaurant

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $30,590

– #292 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#25. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $30,530

– #271 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#24. Sewing machine operators

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $30,440

– #138 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#23. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $30,430

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,190

– Employment: 7,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($24,110)

— Tulsa, OK ($25,530)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($25,660)

– Job description: Use hand tools or hand-held power tools to cut and trim a variety of manufactured items, such as carpet, fabric, stone, glass, or rubber.

#22. Driver/sales workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #152 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#21. Recreation workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $30,290

– #223 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#20. Cooks, short order

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,780

– #185 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#19. Parking attendants

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,770

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#18. Childcare workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,560

– #317 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#17. Physical therapist aides

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,490

– #95 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#16. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,480

– #99 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#15. Amusement and recreation attendants

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,470

– #289 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#14. Food preparation workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,290

– #309 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#13. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– #316 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $29,050

– #305 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#11. Floral designers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $28,880

– #80 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#10. Pharmacy aides

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $28,750

– #68 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#9. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $28,180

– #290 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#8. Dishwashers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $28,170

– #327 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#7. Fast food and counter workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $28,050

– #327 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#6. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $28,000

– #264 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#5. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– #243 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $27,570

– #155 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#3. Manicurists and pedicurists

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#2. Cashiers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $27,310

– #305 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

– Annual mean salary: $26,280

– #101 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.