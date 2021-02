COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Local environmental advocates are calling on the Inspector General and the New York State Department of Conservation to launch an investigation after they say they uncovered what they’re calling “troubling e-mails” revealing that the DEC had not been truthful regarding their knowledge of the burning of toxic firefighting foam at the Norlite facility in Cohoes. “In my view, DEC is either unwilling or unable to regulate this facility and protect public health,” said Judith Enck, former EPA Regional Director.

On Thursday, a group of local environmental advocates and Cohoes residents released copies of e-mails between a former high-ranking official with the NYS DEC and staff from Norlite. They said the exchanges contradict DEC’s previous public statements that they did not know about the burning of toxic firefighting foam at the facility until December of 2019. The advocates said the e-mails they recently obtained through the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request reveal that Kieth Goertz, a former regional director with the DEC, had actually discussed the burning process with Norlite as early as April of 2019.