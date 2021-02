SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper, the Schenectady-based supermarket chain, and its Market 32 imprint are offering the Moderna vaccine at five new pharmacies in the Capital Region. While supplies last, eligible individuals can sign up.

The grocery store says, for now, the focus is on vaccinating those who are 65 and older. The company says its new online scheduling system goes live on Friday, with the first available appointment on Monday. In a statement, Price Chopper said, "A rolling three days of appointments will be shown at once and new appointments will load every day."