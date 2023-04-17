ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you love reading or visiting libraries? Become a 36er by taking part in the 2023 Upper Hudson Library Expedition! This is a self-guided tour, taking place from April to July 31, where anyone is welcome to visit the 36 libraries to win special prizes! Route guides are available online, and a list of libraries with their hours is available online as well.

People are encouraged to partake solo, with a team, or with their family! If you visit six, 12, 24, or 36 locations you still can win prizes. You do not need a library card to participate in the expedition. When you arrive at a library, find a worker and tell them you’re an expedition visitor. You will find out how to stamp your map, check off that library, and if there is anything special you can see at the library.

Participants are encouraged to take photos outside in front of the library and post them to social media, or the Upper Hudson Library System Facebook page, using the hashtag #Library36er.