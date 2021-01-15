Love helps Albany nonprofit meet weekly food donation goal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After plumbing issues put a damper in preparations for the South End Cildren’s Cafe’s weekly food donations to families in the neighborhood, the group put a callout for help to their friends via texts and social media. One hour later, love had stepped in.

Every Friday, the nonprofit delivers food to 100 families in the neighborhood. When plumbing issues prevented them reaching their donation goal, the community stepped in and helped.

In less than an hour, the nonprofit meeting and exceeding their goal of 100 bags of food, aka ‘bags of love’ for families.

On Friday morning, doners showed up in droves to drop off the ‘bags of love.’ They were delivered to the doorstops of families later that afternoon.

Want to donate to the nonprofit? Or are you in need of a ‘bag of love’? Call South End Children’s Cafe Founder and Director Tracie Killar at 518-275-8890.