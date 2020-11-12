Loudonville man arrested on illegal weapons and domestic violence charges

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Colonie Police and the FBI are working on a case involving a Loudonville man who they say not only threatened his girlfriend but was also found to be in possession of several illegal weapons.

The weapons have been seized, and police tell News10’s Anya Tucker this is an individual they are keeping a close eye on.

Colonie Police say they arrested Alexander Alomar on Tuesday after a report of alleged domestic violence where Alomar’s girlfriend was the apparent victim.

“He had threatened her with harm and death. He threw her to the ground. He spit in her face. He also took her sim card out and threw her cellphone against the wall so that she couldn’t call the police for help,” said Lt. Bob Winn of the Colonie Police Department.

He says the victim also shared other disturbing information with police which they found very alarming.

“That Mr. Alomar had continued to talk about a plan to shoot at police if they came to his residence. That he had a handgun, several rifles which she described as assault-type rifles, that he had a large amount of ammunition as well as high-capacity magazines that were full.”

Winn says the alleged domestic violence occurred at Alomar’s parents’ home in Loudonville where the 20-year-old has been living.

He says a search of the home revealed weapons which are illegal in New York and a pistol, which Alomar doesn’t have a permit for.

Lt. Winn says they also found a so-called “Ghost Gun”. A weapon with parts purchased online that is virtually untraceable.

He says the bomb squad was also called in, due to past incidents involving Alomar when he was a minor.

“We have been dealing with him since juvenile. All those records are sealed, so we can’t talk about specifics. However, the school district has been working closely with regards to Mr. Alomar since he was a student there because they were concerned about him and to this day they remain concerned about him.”

Alexander Alomar was arraigned on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Harassment.

Winn says due to Bail Reform and changes in the discovery process, basically, the evidence used to form a case, the town judge had little discretion and released Alomar to the supervision of Albany County Probation with an ankle bracelet to monitor him.

Another judge signed an order under the Red Flag Law to prevent Alomar from purchasing weapons in New York. The Red Flag Law is a gun control law that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the removal of firearms from a person who presents a danger to themselves or others. But, right now the order concerning Alomar is temporary. Colonie Police say they will petition the judge to make it permanent.

The victim was granted an order of protection.

Winn says he and his partners with the FBI, which is also working on this case remain concerned.