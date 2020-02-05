Lost toddler stumbles into Hudson Falls store alone

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lost toddler was found roaming into a Hudson Falls shop Monday night.
According to Sarah Allen, the Manager of Upstate New York Helping Hands, a 4-year-old boy walked into her store looking for his mother.
The staff let the little boy in and called the police for help. After making a Facebook post, the photo was shared nearly 700 times. The boy was later reunited with his family.
Currently, there are no charges against his parents.
