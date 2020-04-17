Looking for help locally after the Paycheck Protection Program runs out of money

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Under the Federal Government’s CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program, known as PPP, was established to help small businesses, but that money has run out.

Through the Paycheck Protection Program, small businesses were able to apply for a loan with an interest rate of 1 %, and have the entirety of the loan forgiven if used for personnel related costs over the next 8 weeks.

“It’s a fantastic program,” said Michael Castellana, President and CEO of SEFCU. “The demand was unbelievable, as you could expect. It’s over subscribed and now the portal is shut downs the funding has run out.”

The funding allocated for the program was $349 Billion, allowing small business employees to receive relatively the same wages they were earning before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Todd Shimkus, President of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce said this has been helpful for some businesses.

“There were thousands of applications that went in as soon as the loan application opened up. And luckily, the large majority of our local banks took the lead in making sure that local companies got access to those loans as fast as possible,” explained Shimkus.

However, Shimkus added that many business contractors and sole proprietors who weren’t allowed to apply right away, are going without funding.

According to Michael Castellana, SEFCU has had 653 applicants apply for $47 million dollars. Of that money, $27.3 million has already been funded as of Thursday.

For those who have not received money through the PPP program, there are other options for loan applicants.

“At SEFCU, we have come up with a bridge loan. Thats a relatively low dollar loan of about $50,000 where there is deferred principal payments for 6 months,” said Castellana. “It is a very low interest rate. It’s specifically designed to try to give small businesses that little bridge, that little push to get them over the hump here so we can get the economy back up and running.”

Back in March, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce teamed up with other local organizations including the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation to also help local businesses during this crisis.

“Whether it was help with employee issues, help with getting a loan, help with paying a bill, help with promoting themselves, we’ve done almost everything they have asked in order to make sure they succeed here in Saratoga County,” said Shimkus.

For more information on how small businesses can be helped:

https://www.saratoga.org

https://www.sefcu.com/coronavirus-resources

