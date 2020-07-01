Looking at the future of aftercare at the Capital District YMCA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District YMCA is laying off nearly 1,500 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts include gym staff, custodians, counselors, administrative staff and daycare workers affected by the closure of Y locations.

Many parents are now asking if their popular Y-Time program, which provides after school care for thousands of kids, will also be affected.

President and CEO David Brown said they have many plans in place, but they are waiting for clear direction from school districts, which remain uncertain about the next school year.

“If we are allowed to use the space in the schools, then I am confident that we will have enough room to accommodate parents who need the after school care just as we did pre-COVID,” Brown said. “But the question is around if we will even have space is the challenge right now.”

Brown said they furloughed many workers in March, but because gyms are not being allowed to reopen in Phase Four, they had no choice but to cut positions.

He said he hopes to rehire employees when they are allowed to do so.

