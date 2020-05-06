Long lines form outside local restaurants for Cinco de Mayo

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huge crowds gathered at two local Mexican restaurants Tuesday as people were taking advantage of takeout on Cinco de Mayo.
Customers at both La Fiesta in Clifton Park and Maragarita City in Colonie said they had long wait times as they tried to pick up their orders.
Colonie police said they went to Margarita City but said they were not getting involved in social distancing patrols.
