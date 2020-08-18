Locals say they don’t feel police, city support amid Albany gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People living in Albany say they’re beaten down and tired of seeing police tape go up and down, hearing shots and losing neighbors to gun violence.

“Over the years, it’s been — at first it was shocking — but now it’s just like when is it gonna stop?” asks one anonymous man on the way to the store.

Another violent 24 hours in Albany ended with 17-year-old shot and killed on Southern Boulevard, a 19-year-old dead after a shooting on Moore Street, and a 22-year-old injured near Pennsylvania Avenue. Albany police confirm 98 people have been hurt or killed by guns this year, with only 35 percent of cases resulting in arrest or identification of suspects.

“I lost 18 of my friends in 2018, and they only figured out about six and it’s been going on for years. So at the end of the day, they go through all that training but then look what’s going on,” says one young man, self-identified as “JP”.

These neighbors say they don’t feel the support Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins always preach to the community.

“Mayor Kathy, you’re not nothing, you just be talking. The chief, sheriff, all of y’all. Y’all just be talking. Y’all don’t come in the neighborhoods,” says “JP”.

“How can you communicate or police a community when you don’t live there or even understand the social situation to make laws and regulations for that said community?” asks Reverend Victor Collier.

The Reverend and his wife Yvonne Collier have lived on Moore Street near the scene of Monday night’s deadly shooting for more than 20 years.

“My windows have been smashed, my fence kicked in, I mean they’re not going to scare me out of here. We continue to live here as an example, rather than move out of here and say they ran us out,” Rev. Collier explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“These young folks don’t want to listen, because the system has already showed them that they can’t trust, that’s based on the fact that they [officials] can’t even get along with each other,” he goes on to say.

Chief Hawkins says he hears the frustration. He says the hardest things about shooting cases can be the lack of evidence, lack of witnesses, or uncooperative victims.

“It’s extremely hard for detectives to gain the necessary information to build cases,” Hawkins explains.

“The community has to wake up to the fact that we all live here together. If we’re not looking out for one another, then you either become the victim or the victimizer, and that’s what our communities are turning into,” says Rev. Collier.

“You hear ‘snitches get stitches’. You bet if somebody whoops your behind, you’re going to hope they find a witness,” he goes on to say.

Chief Hawkins says to build trust, the department has made changes to require every officer spend 20 minutes a shift walking the streets and getting to know the community. He also says officers have active investigations to remove guns and known aggressors.

“Most of this violence that we’ve seen is occurring between a small group of individuals who are feuding. It’s primarily young men who are attempting to do harm, and in many cases have succeeded in doing that,” he explains. “I’m extremely confident that we are identifying some of the most violent individuals in this community. We know who they are, we are building cases, we are gaining evidence, and we have a great track record of taking those individuals off the streets.”

The Colliers say they did speak with Chief Hawkins recently about drug runners on their street, and were pleased to find it made a difference.

“We had grandchildren who were living with us, and every time the school bus would come, they would have to walk through the drug dealers and all of the gamblers who would hang out on the corner. So it’s much better than what it used to be,” says Yvonne Collier.

“We’re doing the things that our community is asking, but we’ve got to make sure that they know we’re doing it. So I think that we can do a better job of getting out and just letting our community know what we’re doing,” Hawkins says.

One crucial step Chief Hawkins highlighted is communicating with local neighborhood youth on programs available to them through the City of Albany Recreation Department, Pell programs still running during the summer, and those alongside officers.

“We are also starting programs within the police department to bring young men and women into our police through our explorers program and our newly formed cadet program. We are bringing young men and women in as interns,” he explains.

“We’ve got to touch these younger kids also, because they’re seeing what’s happening. We don’t want this cycle to continue, because we will address what’s happening now. You know, will find out who’s doing this, will put these individuals in jail, but I’m concerned about that younger group that’s coming up behind these young people — the 10 and 11 year olds. What are we doing to help them through all of these things?” Hawkins asks. “We don’t want to go through the same thing next year and the year after that. We don’t want them to become victims, or worse, suspects by the time they hit 15 or 16.”

Hawkins also says he walks the Albany communities three to four times a month to continue listening to issues locals have. The people NEWS10 spoke to say that’s a start, but they also have their own ideas of what they want to see from the city and their officers.

“Retrain them again on how to socialize with the people, because they’re supposed to be there for the people. Not to hurt them,” says Yvonne Collier.

“Do more to be active with them, you know what I mean? It’ll help, the kids need guidance. They don’t have no guidance,” says the anonymous young man.

A representative from Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s office also replied to NEWS10 requests for comment with the following statement: