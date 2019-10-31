Locals concerned after losing only grocery store during fire

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People living in St. Johnsville must now travel miles to find the closest grocery store after a fire blew through the only one in town.

Dina Brundage has lived in St. Johnsville almost all of her life. She’s concerned about the elderly and those without cars and she’s not the only one.

“You feel the loss. When it’s a small town like this it seems to be a larger loss,” Brundage said.

With where and how some locals will get their next meals up in the air, it’s unclear what’s next for the business.

“I just hope that they do rebuild. And I think with this strong community they will rebuild,” Rose Traudt who assisted with the fire department.