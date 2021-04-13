Locals among 1st female Eagle Scouts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two locals are among the first-ever female Eagle Scouts. Poestenkill’s Victoria Bubie, 19, and Glenville’s Karley Colley, 16, are two of 1,000 young women who earned the prestigious rank this year.
The Boy Scouts—now known as Scouts BSA—removed gender-based restrictions for members on February 1, 2019.
Both ladies earned at least 21 merit badges, planned and carried out a community service project, and helped lead their scout troop. Initially, both said they got interested in scouting while watching their brothers participate. Though both are advanced Girl Scouts—Bubie has already earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, for example, which equals Eagle Scout—they wanted to be a part of Scouts BSA, too.
“I wanted to be an Eagle Scout because I wanted to get as much out of the program as I could and inspire some of the younger Scouts,” Victoria said.
Both enrolled locally in one of the first girl troops. Though girls aged 11 to 17 can join, troops are still divided along gender lines. They conduct events together but have separate leaders and schedules. Traditionally, scouts must make Eagle Scout by their 18th birthdays, but Bubie was allowed an extension because she was already 17 when she joined.
Only about 4% of all members become Eagle Scouts, including some famous faces like Neil Armstrong, Pres. Gerald Ford, and Steven Spielberg.