Locals among 1st female Eagle Scouts

TACOMA, WA – FEBRUARY 08: An Eagle Scout Award is seen pinned to a female Scouts uniform during a ceremony recognizing the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts at the Creighton Scouting Center, home of the Pacific Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America, on February 8, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two locals are among the first-ever female Eagle Scouts. Poestenkill’s Victoria Bubie, 19, and Glenville’s Karley Colley, 16, are two of 1,000 young women who earned the prestigious rank this year.

The Boy Scouts—now known as Scouts BSA—removed gender-based restrictions for members on February 1, 2019.

Victoria Bubie, left, a Hudson Valley Community College student from Poestenkilll, and Karla Colley, a 16-year-old high school junior from Glenville are among the first thousand young women across the country who have earned the rank of Eagle Scouts. The two are members of Troop 3357 in Rotterdam, which is one of the first Scouts BSA girls troops in the Twin Rivers Council which provides Scouting from Columbia County to the Canadian border.

Both ladies earned at least 21 merit badges, planned and carried out a community service project, and helped lead their scout troop. Initially, both said they got interested in scouting while watching their brothers participate. Though both are advanced Girl Scouts—Bubie has already earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, for example, which equals Eagle Scout—they wanted to be a part of Scouts BSA, too.

“I wanted to be an Eagle Scout because I wanted to get as much out of the program as I could and inspire some of the younger Scouts,” Victoria said.

Both enrolled locally in one of the first girl troops. Though girls aged 11 to 17 can join, troops are still divided along gender lines. They conduct events together but have separate leaders and schedules. Traditionally, scouts must make Eagle Scout by their 18th birthdays, but Bubie was allowed an extension because she was already 17 when she joined.

Only about 4% of all members become Eagle Scouts, including some famous faces like Neil Armstrong, Pres. Gerald Ford, and Steven Spielberg.