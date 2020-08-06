Local youth cleanup Albany’s 3rd Ward

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local young people living in Albany took time on Thursday to show their city some love by coming together to clean and beautify the area.

The goal was to show the community they care about their city even during times of turmoil.

The city of Albany has experienced violent shootings in recent weeks as it dealt with unrest between citizens and police following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We’re representing this beautiful city — this beautiful community. We’re representing out of solidarity, and we’re representing that we understand that there’s things that need to change and need to be fixed, and we’re taking ownership, accountability, responsibility to those issues.”

Teams worked to clean up Albany’s 3rd Ward. They had teams on Orange Street as well as Judson, Clinton, First and Second Streets.

