Local WWII veteran recalls being captured as a prisoner of war

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center honored their 28 residents who are veterans of the U.S. armed forces. One of those residents, Arthur F. Green, shared his story with NEWS10 ABC about being captured after his plane was shot down.

Green flew combat missions as a ball turret gunner, regarded as one of the most dangerous assignments in World War II. The bombers would sit inside a sphere that juts out from the bottom of the plane.

On his 29th mission, a shell struck the right wing and started a fire. Green knew he only had about 40 seconds before the plane would explode.

“So I opened the door, kicked as hard as I could, and went out,” Green recalled.

He looked down and saw that a German trooper had been following him. Almost as soon as his feet touched the ground, the trooper took him away to a local building.

“He captured me, and I became Adolf’s prisoner,” he said.

He remained a prisoner of war for nearly seven months. The remainder of his crew was either killed or captured.

But finally, on April 28, 1945, he was liberated. He waited for General George S. Patton’s tank corps to arrive.

“Some people just ran out, but I wasn’t going to do that. Seemed better to wait for Patton. And that was it,” Green said.