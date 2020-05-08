Local WWII vet gets 100th birthday parade

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A World War II veteran in Charlton got the birthday celebration of the century on Friday.

Lincoln Dietz turned 100 years old.

It’s hard to celebrate such a milestone during a global pandemic, but Lincoln’s family, friends and neighbors weren’t about to let him down. They held a birthday parade to mark the occasion.

Happy Birthday!

