Breaking News
AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger, call 911 with any information

County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Local WWII vet gets 100th birthday parade

Local
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A World War II veteran in Charlton got the birthday celebration of the century on Friday.

Lincoln Dietz turned 100 years old.

It’s hard to celebrate such a milestone during a global pandemic, but Lincoln’s family, friends and neighbors weren’t about to let him down. They held a birthday parade to mark the occasion.

Happy Birthday!

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak