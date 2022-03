TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the pandemic hit New York two years ago, nursing home residents couldn’t see family and friends for months. But during that isolation, one local woman discovered a hidden talent.

Bev Pasinella at Heritage House in Troy started to draw by taking inspiration from pictures sent by family members. Her niece told NEWS10, Bev would put her own creative spin redrawing them and was so good that an employee framed 12 of her favorite pieces and put them on display Wednesday.