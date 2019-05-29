Local woman to make 5k debut in Freihofer’s Run for Women after health scare

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 41st Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women will bring thousands of runners from all different background to one spot in Albany, the starting line in front of City Hall and next to the state Capitol.

For one runner, it’ll be her first ever 5K race.

“This will be my first complete 5K run,” Deana Novak said. “I am nervous but excited. I hear it’s just a massive support group. Everyone just cheers everyone else on.”

A health scare back in February started Novak on her journey when the doctor told her there was fatty tissue in her liver.

“It’s something that will never go away. But I can reverse the damage. It’s done through good diet and exercise. He basically told me I needed to lose 50 pounds,” Novak said.

If she didn’t, her time with her children would be limited.

“I would not be alive to see my daughter graduate,” Novak explained. “My daughter is 8 years old.”

She started working out the very next day and found support through an online community called 1-DOS.

“I’m looking at this; I can do this. I know I can do this,” she said.

Never having run before, she got on the treadmill and challenged herself. She pushed her body to go the distance.

“My babies were my ‘why,'” she said. “Then it was ‘I’ need to do this for me.”

She ended up losing 30 pounds since that initial doctor’s appointment.

“It’s such a myriad of things that bring people to the start line,” Kriste Hislop, the Co-Director of the Freihofer’s Run For Women, explained. “We just want women out there thinking about their health. Putting themselves first for a day!”

“I could never run a 5K. I could barely walk a 5K,” Novak reminisced.

But on Saturday, she’ll be crossing the finish line at Freihofer’s.

You can register and find more information at https://freihofersrun.com/

Registration will end at midnight on May 28.