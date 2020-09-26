Local woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Malta crash

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs woman responsible for the death of one man and injuring two others in a 2019 Malta car crash was sentenced up to 4.5 years in prison.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Kelly Leonardi was driving northbound on Route 9 when she crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a pickup truck head on.

The passenger in her car was killed, and two people in the pickup truck were taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Leonardi was charged with vehicular manslaughter and two counts of assault.

