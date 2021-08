SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local woman is home after a harrowing journey.

Faziya, a U.S. citizen who was stuck in Afghanistan while visiting family, was able to make it on a plane back to the United States.

Wednesday night, she along with hundreds of other passengers from Afghanistan, were stranded on the tarmac for hours at Dulles International Airport in Washington.

She finally made the long trip back to the Capital Region Thursday night and is safe.