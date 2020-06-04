Local woman makes “hug machine” to fight off coronavirus isolation

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People are practically desperate for a little social interaction amid coronavirus quarantine. For a close family to keep their distance for months on end, Poestenkill woman Becky Jones says you realize how much you take hugs for granted.

“That was like the most difficult thing for me, is not being able to hug my parents,” she says to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Research shows a 20 second hug can result in a massive decrease in the stress hormone cortisol. Local therapist Kate Miechkowski, LMSW says she’s seen dangerous stress levels in her patients with and without preexisting mental health issues , likely related to coronavirus isolation.

“What I’m seeing is that the isolation and the boredom seem to lead to more depression, and even symptoms of depression in those who maybe weren’t depressed before,” Miechkowski explains.

“When those cortisol levels go up and stress happens, you don’t sleep well, you probably don’t eat well, I know you eat worse when the cortisol and the stress goes up,” she adds.

Jones says she decided to live by “when life gives you lemons, don’t just make lemonade, make a gallon.” She came up with “Becky’s Hug Machine” to be able to have the only thing she wanted for her birthday.

Becky Jones of Poestenkill, inside her homemade “Becky’s Hug Machine”, gets to hug her mom and dad for her birthday and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

“The only thing I really wanted was to be able to hug my parents. I haven’t hugged my mom or dad for four months, and that is really insane for us, because we’d usually hug two or three times a visit,” she says.

Jones says she found the materials for her hug machine from things around her home. She had to be sure there were no openings for potential contamination to get through.

“I remembered that I had a whole bunch of lawn bags from cleaning up the yard, and I know that I could fit in it, because my daughter and I play robots sometimes,” she laughs.

“What I did is I, on the sides, I just cut out these little arm holes and then in the inside, I just kind of put duct tape around them so that it would seal any contamination. Then my husband said, well you should put your picture on it, just because like I said, we’re goofy,” she goes on to explain. “Even inside the bag I was wearing a mask and I couldn’t see, so my husband and daughter had to lead me around like a zombie.”

Miechkowski says finding safe, even silly ways to make the best of trying times can break up quarantine fatigue and even the pain of recent unrest.

“Absolutely, 100% that makes total sense to me,” she responds after hearing about “Becky’s Hug Machine”.

“Breaking the cycle of isolation, absolutely I put that out there with everybody,” Miechkowski says. Sometimes with mental health problems, these negative thoughts can convince us that we are alone and nobody cares about us and that nobody wants to be around us, and I try to tell all of my patients that you’ve got to prove those bad thoughts wrong.”

She says she hopes as reopening continues across New York State, more will be done to allow for safe interaction between friends and family that have been missing each other.

“We need some practical harm reduction techniques so that we can start to see each other, at least socially again,” she explains. “Continued isolation in this way is going to be dangerous, and I think for now, people need to look out for each other. Whether it’s over the phone, video chat, text your friends, keep in touch with them, because you never know.”

Jones says her family has always gotten through tough times through comedy and her parents’ surprised reactions and getting the meaningful hugs she’d been missing made her fun DIY project worth it.

“I don’t mind being a little silly or goofy in order to make somebody happy or to, you know, share a little happiness. When you don’t really have a lot of hope or when the times are really dark like this, that embrace is just so special,” she says. “You’re sharing that moment. You’re both scared, you’re both uncertain about what direction life is going to take, so to have that connection is something I think we as human beings need.”

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES