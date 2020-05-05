Greenwich woman creates ‘The Blessing Shack’ for people in need

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenwich woman is giving back during the pandemic.

Holly Harris recently converted an empty shack into a pantry for people in need. She calls the pantry the Blessing Shack.

The shack is open 24/7, offering free items like food, toiletries, and even masks. All items have been donated by community members.

