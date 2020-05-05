Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Greenwich woman creates ‘The Blessing Shack’ for people in need

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenwich woman is giving back during the pandemic.  

Holly Harris recently converted an empty shack into a pantry for people in need. She calls the pantry the Blessing Shack. 

The shack is open 24/7, offering free items like food, toiletries, and even masks. All items have been donated by community members. 

 For more on the Blessing Shack, Click Here.  

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak