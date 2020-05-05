GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenwich woman is giving back during the pandemic.
Holly Harris recently converted an empty shack into a pantry for people in need. She calls the pantry the Blessing Shack.
The shack is open 24/7, offering free items like food, toiletries, and even masks. All items have been donated by community members.
For more on the Blessing Shack, Click Here.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Will Brown to speak in webinar series
- Siekierski is selected in MLL Draft
- Star Wars trivia benefits American Cancer Society
- Greenwich woman creates ‘The Blessing Shack’ for people in need
- ShopRite launches campaign to thank essential workers