Local woman accused of scamming people on Facebook

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kimberly Rogers is accused of taking security deposits from people to rent a home she doesn’t own. When the perspective renters tried to move in, they found out they’d been scammed.

Rennselaer Police said one person has filed a complaint claiming they’ve lost more than $1000. Since that first complaint, five others have also come forward. And police say there could be more.

“She didn’t own the property and didn’t have the right according to her lease to rent the property out,” said Rennselaer Police Chief James Frankowski. “We would like to talk to anybody that’s been involved,” he said.

The chief also warns anyone purchasing items of the internet to “do your homework and be diligent.”