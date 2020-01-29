Local winners presented Big Game tickets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Center for Disability Services presented Big Game tickets to winners from Sunday’s 518Gives fundraiser.

Sadie Dutcher, 7, handed the lucky fans their Miami Beach weekend packages, which include tickets for the game, tickets to a Lady Gaga concert, and access to pre- and post-game parties.

Colleen Edwards, winner: “I’ve been a Chiefs fan for 50 years — since 1969 — and this has been a life long dream to go see my team play in the Super Bowl, and so I’m ecstatic!!” winner Colleen Edwards said.

“Well, we got Lady Gaga Saturday night and just looking forward to being at the game and meeting all the players, and it’s gonna be very exciting,” winners Jason Jones and Aldo Vignolesi said.

The winners said it’s rewarding to give back to the center all while being able to experience the football game. During the 518Gives fundraiser, $2.3 million was raised for the Center for Disability Services.